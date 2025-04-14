Philippines Calls for Lawful Conduct in South China Sea Tensions
The Philippines expressed concerns about safety incidents in the South China Sea during ASEAN-China negotiations on a conduct code. The talks, aimed at managing disputes peacefully, addressed issues like legal obligations and territorial claims. Tensions persist despite efforts to resolve disagreements diplomatically.
The Philippines has raised alarms over safety incidents in the South China Sea during ongoing negotiations with ASEAN and China on a conduct code. The country's foreign ministry highlighted the risks faced by its vessels and personnel amidst these diplomatic dialogues.
Hosting the latest round of talks, the Philippines reiterated its commitment to peaceful dispute resolution and constructive diplomacy in handling maritime differences. The South China Sea continues to be a contentious area with tensions heightened between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors, including the United States-aligned Manila.
Incidents like the February accusation by the Philippine coast guard against the Chinese navy for dangerous maneuvers underscore these tensions. Despite some progress, the code of conduct remains a work in progress with longstanding issues like its scope and binding nature under discussion, as both sides seek adherence to international laws, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
