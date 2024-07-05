Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Challenges Speaker's Action in a Letter to President

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose wrote to President Droupadi Murmu alleging a 'violation of the Constitution' after Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two TMC MLAs instead of the authorised Deputy Speaker.

Updated: 05-07-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:12 IST
C V Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has addressed a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, characterizing the Assembly Speaker's recent actions as a 'violation of the Constitution', according to a Raj Bhavan official.

The letter was dispatched following an instance where Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs, circumventing the Deputy Speaker who had been authorized for the task by Governor Bose. 'The Governor has conveyed to President Murmu that the Speaker’s move constitutes a breach of constitutional protocol,' informed the Raj Bhavan official.

This development comes after a prolonged standoff between the Raj Bhavan and the state Assembly. The two TMC legislators, Rayat Hossain Sarkar from Bhagwangola and Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar, were sworn in during a special assembly session.

