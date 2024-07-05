Left Menu

Key Preparations for Jalandhar West By-Election: Ensuring Fair and Inclusive Voting

Punjab's CEO Sibin C convened a meeting to finalize arrangements for the upcoming Jalandhar West by-election. Key directives included ensuring PwD accessibility, enhancing security, and setting up model polling booths. Voting is scheduled for July 10, 2024, with results announced on July 13, 2024.

Updated: 05-07-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:18 IST
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C held a crucial meeting on Friday with Jalandhar's Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and SSP to iron out details for the upcoming by-election in the Jalandhar West Assembly Constituency.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the CEO emphasized the need for seamless voting arrangements, urging officials to ensure facilities like water coolers, fans, seating, toilets, and sheds at polling stations for voters' convenience. Special directives included separate queues for elderly and pregnant voters, plus ramps and wheelchairs for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

To maintain security, 100% live webcasting of polling stations will be implemented, along with tightened checkpoints and non-stop CCTV surveillance 48 hours before the polls. Ten model polling booths will be set up, including 'Pink', 'Green', Youth-operated, and PwD-friendly stations. Voting is set for July 10, 2024, with results to be announced on July 13, 2024.

