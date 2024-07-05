Orban's Moscow Visit Sparks EU Controversy Amidst Ukraine Peace Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin has ignited significant controversy within the European Union. Orban aimed to discuss peace in Ukraine but was met with warnings from EU leaders about the risks of appeasing Russia.

This visit comes just days after Hungary took on the EU's rotating presidency and follows Orban's earlier meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the formation of an alliance with right-wing nationalists. Critics, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that true peace requires unity and determination among EU member states.

Despite Orban's insistence that he was not representing the EU, his actions have been viewed as promoting Hungary's interests. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the visit, suggesting it undermines the EU's collective stance and efforts in support of Ukraine.