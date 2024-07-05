Keir Starmer Pledges to Heal Britain's 'Weariness' in Debut Speech as Prime Minister

Keir Starmer, in his inaugural speech as the UK's new Prime Minister, pledged on Friday to alleviate the 'weariness in the heart' of Britain and initiate the reconstruction of the country post a resounding Labour victory in the general election.

Following his official appointment as Prime Minister, Starmer emphasized, 'Our work is urgent and we begin it today.'

Acknowledging the 'extra effort' of his predecessor Rishi Sunak, who made history as the country's first Asian prime minister, Starmer, 61, received King Charles III's blessing to form a government in the traditional "kissing of hands" ceremony, succeeding Sunak, 44, who resigned after meeting the monarch.

Starmer vowed to act on the nation's decisive vote for change and a return to public service politics, emphasizing that healing the nation's wounds requires action, not words. He promised to rebuild the 'infrastructure of opportunity... brick by brick,' urging national unity and public service.