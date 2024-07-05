Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP on Reservation Stance at RJD Foundation Day

At RJD's foundation day, Tejashwi Yadav accused BJP of opposing reservations and halting the reservation hike in Bihar, asserting RJD's commitment to the cause. He highlighted the increased vote share for RJD and condemned Janata Dal (U) for compromising with BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:18 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP on Reservation Stance at RJD Foundation Day
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being against reservation policies, asserting that it was the Mahagathbandhan government that raised the reservation quota to 75 per cent. Speaking at the event marking RJD's foundation day, Yadav accused the BJP of halting the reservation hike in Bihar.

"If anyone raised the reservation quota to 75 per cent, it was the Mahagathbandhan government. The BJP is against reservations. After the NDA-BJP government came to power in Bihar, it stopped the reservation hike in the state. This is why we have been consistently saying that the BJP opposes not only Bihar but also the concept of reservation," Yadav stated. He further emphasized that Rashtriya Janata Dal is the only party that has neither compromised its values nor succumbed to BJP's influence.

"Members of Janata Dal (U) compromised their ideology due to their pursuit of power and allied with the BJP. Rashtriya Janata Dal is unique in its steadfastness, neither compromising nor capitulating to the BJP. Being in power isn't our primary goal. Our struggle is for the marginalized and deprived," he said. Yadav also noted that during the Lok Sabha elections, the RJD's vote share increased by 9 per cent.

"Our vote share rose by 9 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections, while the NDA's vote share fell by 6 per cent. Currently, RJD has secured 4 seats, and our alliance has won a total of 9 seats in this election," he added. Today marks the 28th anniversary of RJD's foundation, established on July 5, 1997. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024