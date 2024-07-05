Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP on Reservation Stance at RJD Foundation Day

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being against reservation policies, asserting that it was the Mahagathbandhan government that raised the reservation quota to 75 per cent. Speaking at the event marking RJD's foundation day, Yadav accused the BJP of halting the reservation hike in Bihar.

"If anyone raised the reservation quota to 75 per cent, it was the Mahagathbandhan government. The BJP is against reservations. After the NDA-BJP government came to power in Bihar, it stopped the reservation hike in the state. This is why we have been consistently saying that the BJP opposes not only Bihar but also the concept of reservation," Yadav stated. He further emphasized that Rashtriya Janata Dal is the only party that has neither compromised its values nor succumbed to BJP's influence.

"Members of Janata Dal (U) compromised their ideology due to their pursuit of power and allied with the BJP. Rashtriya Janata Dal is unique in its steadfastness, neither compromising nor capitulating to the BJP. Being in power isn't our primary goal. Our struggle is for the marginalized and deprived," he said. Yadav also noted that during the Lok Sabha elections, the RJD's vote share increased by 9 per cent.

"Our vote share rose by 9 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections, while the NDA's vote share fell by 6 per cent. Currently, RJD has secured 4 seats, and our alliance has won a total of 9 seats in this election," he added. Today marks the 28th anniversary of RJD's foundation, established on July 5, 1997. (ANI)