Jairam Ramesh Rebuts BJP's Claims on Ambedkar's 1952 Defeat

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused BJP chief J P Nadda of making 'false' claims in the Rajya Sabha regarding the 1952 Lok Sabha polls, where B R Ambedkar was defeated.

Ramesh cited a detailed biography by Ashok Gopal, attributing Ambedkar's defeat to Communist leaders S A Dange and VD Savarkar.

In a letter to Nadda, Ramesh criticized the BJP chief's allegations and shared excerpts from Gopal's book that reveal Ambedkar's own account, available in the National Archives.

Ramesh publicly shared the letter and book portions on X, countering Nadda's claims that the Congress Party was responsible for Ambedkar's defeat.

Nadda had further alleged that the Congress government forced Ambedkar to resign and prevented him from speaking in the House, claims which have drawn significant rebuttals.