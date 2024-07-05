Radical Sikh Preacher and Kashmiri Leader Sworn in as MPs Amidst Tight Security

Left Menu

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, both incarcerated, were granted parole to take their oaths as members of the Lok Sabha. They were sworn in under heavy security, reflecting their contentious backgrounds and the legal issues surrounding their imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:23 IST
Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, both currently incarcerated, were granted parole to take their oaths as members of the Lok Sabha. The swearing-in ceremony took place under tight security on Friday.

Rashid, widely known as Engineer Rashid, is held in Delhi's Tihar jail on terror funding charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while Singh is detained in Assam's Dibrugarh district for violations under the National Security Act. The two were brought to the Parliament complex on Friday morning by security personnel and took their oaths in the Speaker's conference room.

Their paroles come with strict conditions, including restrictions on media interaction and family visits. Singh and Rashid's presence in Parliament underscores the ongoing legal and political complexities surrounding their cases and broader issues of national security.

