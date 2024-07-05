NC Seeks Public Input for J&K Election Manifesto

The National Conference (NC) has extended a call for suggestions from the people of Jammu and Kashmir to help shape its manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory.

A meeting of the manifesto committee, headed by former finance minister and senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather, took place at the party headquarters, where it was decided to seek public input on the document.

The party emphasized that input from the general public, including youths and women, is crucial.

''The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Manifesto Committee is seeking suggestions from the general public to help shape our future. Share your ideas by emailing manifesto@jknc.co.in within the next week. Every suggestion will be thoroughly reviewed. Let's build a better tomorrow together,'' the NC stated in a social media post.

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi highlighted that the meeting of the manifesto committee discussed key issues such as the constitutional status of the state and the restoration of specific guarantees.

''Our primary focus is the state's status and constitutional promises. These issues will be central to our election discussions, and if successful, our governance,'' Mehdi told reporters.

He added that the NC has initiated consultations with party members and the public to address critical issues in the manifesto.

''We are engaging with the public and party colleagues to understand the pressing issues that need to be included in the manifesto and implemented if we come to power.

Besides Article 370 restoration, other concerns include land rights, job opportunities, unemployment, power issues, reservation, tourism, education, and urban development,'' Mehdi elaborated.

The manifesto committee, formed on Monday, is expected to present a draft of the manifesto within 45 days.