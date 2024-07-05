BJP Criticizes AAP Over Alleged Liquor Scams, Questions Congress Alliance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), suggesting that it should be renamed to 'Daru Premi Party' due to its alleged involvement in liquor scams. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Vallabh emphasized that both a Chief Minister and a Deputy Chief Minister from AAP are in jail on charges related to liquor scams.

Vallabh further alleged that a Chief Minister from AAP was declared unfit to fly at Frankfurt airport because he was reportedly too drunk, a situation which, he claimed, is widely known. Continuing his critique, he stated, "I do not know why the Aam Aadmi Party is so fond of 'daru' (liquor). AAP is DPP. Aam Aadmi Party's name should be Daru Premi Party."

In addition to targeting AAP, Vallabh questioned the Congress party's support for AAP, despite its previous opposition to the party's liquor policy. He highlighted that it was the Congress who first lodged a case against AAP regarding the liquor policy. Vallabh also commented on the alliance between Congress and AAP during the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, noting that all seven seats were won by BJP, leaving Congress and AAP with little organizational strength in Delhi.

The BJP spokesperson also addressed the recent stampede in Hathras, assuring that no one involved will be spared, regardless of political affiliations. He contrasted this with past stampedes under Congress rule, particularly pointing out a significant incident in 2005 where 340 people died. Vallabh noted that there was a significant reduction in stampede cases during BJP's tenure compared to when Congress was in power, but emphasized that efforts must continue to bring such incidents down to zero.