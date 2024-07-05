Unopposed Elections in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council: Ramachandraiah and Hari Prasad Elected

C Ramachandraiah of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and P Hari Prasad of the Janasena Party were elected unopposed as members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLA quota on Friday.

The announcement was made by returning officer M Vijaya Raju at the Legislative Bhavan. According to an official press release, the last day for withdrawing nominations for the two Member of Legislative Council (MLC) vacancies was Friday. Since only Ramachandraiah and Prasad had filed their nominations, they were declared elected unopposed.

In a notable political move, Ramachandraiah had left the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in January before aligning with the TDP.