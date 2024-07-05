Left Menu

Unopposed Elections in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council: Ramachandraiah and Hari Prasad Elected

C Ramachandraiah of TDP and P Hari Prasad of Janasena Party were elected unopposed to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLA quota. The election was confirmed by returning officer M Vijaya Raju. Ramachandraiah had switched from YSRCP to TDP prior to the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:51 IST
Unopposed Elections in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council: Ramachandraiah and Hari Prasad Elected
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

C Ramachandraiah of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and P Hari Prasad of the Janasena Party were elected unopposed as members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLA quota on Friday.

The announcement was made by returning officer M Vijaya Raju at the Legislative Bhavan. According to an official press release, the last day for withdrawing nominations for the two Member of Legislative Council (MLC) vacancies was Friday. Since only Ramachandraiah and Prasad had filed their nominations, they were declared elected unopposed.

In a notable political move, Ramachandraiah had left the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in January before aligning with the TDP.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024