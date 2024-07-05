Keir Starmer Announces Historic Cabinet with UK's First Female Finance Minister
New Prime Minister Keir Starmer named Rachel Reeves as Britain's first female finance minister and Angela Rayner as his deputy. Starmer has pledged political stability and change after 14 years of Conservative rule. Other key appointments include David Lammy as foreign minister and Wes Streeting as health minister.
New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made history by appointing Rachel Reeves as Britain's first female finance minister, alongside Angela Rayner as his deputy, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape.
As he assembles his cabinet, Starmer aims to ensure political stability and deliver promised change after 14 years of Conservative governance which saw a rapid turnover of leaders and ministers. Notable appointments in Starmer's team include David Lammy as the new foreign minister and John Healey as the defence minister.
Rayner will also handle responsibilities as secretary for levelling up, housing, and communities, while Wes Streeting takes on the crucial role of health minister, overseeing the National Health Service. Other key positions include Ed Miliband as climate and energy minister, Shabana Mahmood as justice minister, and Bridget Phillipson as education minister.
