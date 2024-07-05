Left Menu

Keir Starmer Announces Historic Cabinet with UK's First Female Finance Minister

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer named Rachel Reeves as Britain's first female finance minister and Angela Rayner as his deputy. Starmer has pledged political stability and change after 14 years of Conservative rule. Other key appointments include David Lammy as foreign minister and Wes Streeting as health minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:57 IST
Keir Starmer Announces Historic Cabinet with UK's First Female Finance Minister
Keir Starmer

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made history by appointing Rachel Reeves as Britain's first female finance minister, alongside Angela Rayner as his deputy, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

As he assembles his cabinet, Starmer aims to ensure political stability and deliver promised change after 14 years of Conservative governance which saw a rapid turnover of leaders and ministers. Notable appointments in Starmer's team include David Lammy as the new foreign minister and John Healey as the defence minister.

Rayner will also handle responsibilities as secretary for levelling up, housing, and communities, while Wes Streeting takes on the crucial role of health minister, overseeing the National Health Service. Other key positions include Ed Miliband as climate and energy minister, Shabana Mahmood as justice minister, and Bridget Phillipson as education minister.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024