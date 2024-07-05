New Era in India-UK Relations Under Keir Starmer's Labour Government
Keir Starmer's landslide election victory as UK Prime Minister signals a new phase in India-UK relations, especially concerning the stalled Free Trade Agreement. With Labour's commitment to building a 'new strategic partnership' with India, the extent of prioritization amid domestic challenges remains to be seen.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The landslide victory of Keir Starmer as the UK's new Prime Minister on Friday heralds a new chapter in the country's relationship with India. The Labour Party will now steer the stalled Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, previously hindered under the Rishi Sunak-led administration.
Recent high-profile shadow cabinet visits suggest India will remain a priority for the new government. However, despite manifesto commitments to a 'new strategic partnership,' it remains uncertain how much focus India will receive amid domestic issues like the cost-of-living crisis.
The Labour government faces a litmus test in completing the FTA, addressing immigration concerns, and insulating itself from domestic activist groups. The first indication of India's priority will be Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to India in the coming weeks.
ALSO READ
China Pushes EU to Scrap Preliminary Tariffs on Electric Vehicles Ahead of Trade Talks
Beijing Urges EU to Scrap EV Tariffs Amid New Trade Talks
China Urges EU to Cancel Tariffs on EVs Amid New Trade Talks
Australia-India Trade Talks: New Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement in the Pipeline
Keir Starmer Names David Lammy as Foreign Secretary Post Election Win