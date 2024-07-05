Keir Starmer's Historic Cabinet: Britain's First Female Finance Minister

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer marked a historic moment as he appointed Rachel Reeves as Britain's first female finance minister, with Angela Rayner taking the post of deputy prime minister on Friday. This significant reshuffle signals Starmer's intent to shape a team capable of rebuilding the country.

Reeves, 45, an ex-Bank of England economist, has spent her opposition years mending ties with the business sector strained under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Her appointment reflects trust in the party's fiscal policies among voters.

Other significant appointments include David Lammy as the new foreign minister and John Healey as the defence minister, both emphasizing continued support for Ukraine amid global conflicts. The reshuffle comes with a promise of transformative political stability following 14 tumultuous years under Conservative rule.

Additionally, Angela Rayner will serve as the secretary for levelling up, housing, and communities. Wes Streeting steps in as the health minister, tasked with handling the challenges facing Britain's NHS. Ed Miliband, a former Labour Party leader, takes over as the energy security and net zero minister.

Overall, Starmer's newly appointed cabinet reflects a blend of experienced and trusted figures, poised to tackle both international and national issues ahead of the next elections.