Congress Predicts Humiliating Defeat for AAP in Jalandhar West Bypoll

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa predicts a humiliating defeat for AAP in the Jalandhar West bypoll. The bypoll is due to the resignation of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, with elections set for July 10 and counting on July 13. Bajwa claims voters are disillusioned with AAP and BJP candidates switching parties.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asserted on Friday that AAP is heading for a humiliating defeat in the July 10 bypoll for the Jalandhar West assembly constituency in Punjab.

The bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, will see votes cast on July 10 and counted on July 13.

Bajwa stated that AAP had managed only third place in the Jalandhar West segment during the Lok Sabha polls, an indication of voter sentiment.

According to Bajwa, the Congress and BJP secured 44,000 and 42,000 votes respectively, while AAP lagged with just 15,000 votes in the segment. He accused AAP and BJP candidates of backstabbing voters by switching parties.

AAP nominee Mohinder Bhagat and BJP's Angural, who both changed party loyalties recently, were criticized for deceiving the electorate. Bajwa argued they had no moral right to seek votes.

He added that their switching of parties showed a lack of concern for Jalandhar West residents' issues. Bhagat had joined AAP from BJP last year, while Angural moved to BJP from AAP earlier this year.

Bajwa also criticized the former AAP MLA for his lack of developmental work in the constituency. The Congress leader emphasized the integrity of Congress candidate Surinder Kaur for the bypoll.

