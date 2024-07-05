Left Menu

Biden Confident Amid Debate Aftermath: 'I Can Still Beat Trump' in November

Despite a shaky debate performance, President Joe Biden remains confident in his ability to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming November election. This was evident when he responded affirmatively to a question from reporters while boarding Air Force One for a trip to rally Democratic voters in Wisconsin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:02 IST
Biden Confident Amid Debate Aftermath: 'I Can Still Beat Trump' in November
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

Despite a less-than-stellar debate performance, U.S. President Joe Biden remains unshaken in his confidence to secure victory against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.

As Biden boarded Air Force One en route to Wisconsin to energize Democratic voters, he was asked whether he believed he could still beat his rival.

His response was a resounding 'Yes.' Biden is pressing on, rallying his base to ensure a win in the mid-term showdown.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024