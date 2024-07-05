Biden Confident Amid Debate Aftermath: 'I Can Still Beat Trump' in November

Despite a less-than-stellar debate performance, U.S. President Joe Biden remains unshaken in his confidence to secure victory against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.

As Biden boarded Air Force One en route to Wisconsin to energize Democratic voters, he was asked whether he believed he could still beat his rival.

His response was a resounding 'Yes.' Biden is pressing on, rallying his base to ensure a win in the mid-term showdown.