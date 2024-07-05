Left Menu

Labour's Landslide Win Propels Starmer to Power

Labour secured a significant victory in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Keir Starmer becomes the new prime minister amid a historic defeat for Rishi Sunak's Conservatives. Voter turnout was at a low 60%. Top Conservative figures and newcomers, including Nigel Farage, featured in the election results.

Labour surged to a landslide victory in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative governance and propelling Keir Starmer to power as prime minister.

With 648 of the 650 seats in parliament's House of Commons declared, Labour secured 412 seats, holding 33.7% of the vote share. The Conservative Party, under Rishi Sunak, faced a historic defeat, winning only 121 seats—the fewest since its inception in 1834. The remaining seats were distributed among other parties, including the Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, and Reform UK.

Voter turnout was notably low at 60%, the lowest since 2001. Rishi Sunak announced his resignation as prime minister and Conservative Party leader. Among the new faces in parliament is Nigel Farage, leader of populist Reform UK, and several pro-Gaza independent candidates. Prominent Conservatives such as former Prime Minister Liz Truss and defence minister Grant Shapps lost their seats. Keir Starmer has begun forming his government, with parliament set to reconvene on July 9.

