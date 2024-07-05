Biden's Health Check-Up Amid Political Drama
President Joe Biden recently had a brief verbal health check-in about his cold with his lead doctor, according to the White House. This interaction was clarified by spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre after there were conflicting reports about whether Biden had seen a doctor following his recent debate against Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden recently had a brief verbal health check-in regarding his cold with his lead doctor, the White House announced on Friday.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that this check-in did not constitute a formal medical exam, addressing the conflicting reports about whether Biden had seen a doctor after his debate against Republican opponent Donald Trump.
This comes amid heightened scrutiny over the President's health following the high-profile political face-off.
