Unanimous Election of Two Andhra Leaders as MLCs and CM Naidu’s Strategic Meetings with Union Ministers
Two party leaders from Andhra Pradesh were elected as MLCs under the MLA quota. CM Chandrababu Naidu met six Union Ministers and sought support for various development projects, including the establishment of a Greyhounds Training Centre and industrial development initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, two prominent leaders from Andhra Pradesh were elected unanimously as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the MLA quota. The announcement was made by MLC Election Returning Officer Y Vijayaraju in the assembly building on Friday. Representing the Telugu Desam Party, C Ramachandraiah, and P Hari Prasad from the JanaSena Party, were the sole candidates for the seats, ensuring their unopposed victory.
The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ended Friday with no other contenders stepping up, confirming the unanimous election of Ramachandraiah and Hariprasad. The ceremony saw participation from Deputy Secretary Vanitha Rani. Meanwhile, a series of strategic meetings took place as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was in New Delhi, engaging with six Union Ministers to discuss critical issues pertaining to state development.
Chief Minister Naidu's discussions ranged from seeking Rs 385 crore for setting up a Greyhounds Training Centre to pushing for the early scheduling of the AP police IPS cadre review. In a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Naidu highlighted the importance of the Outer Ring Road project for Amaravati's growth and proposed the development of additional highways. Commerce, Agriculture, Power, and Petroleum were among other key sectors discussed with respective Union Ministers.
