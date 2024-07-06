Left Menu

Trump Seeks Partial Pause in Classified Documents Case Following Supreme Court Ruling

Lawyers for Donald Trump are requesting a partial pause in the criminal case accusing him of mishandling classified documents. They argue that the recent Supreme Court ruling granting presidents broad immunity for official acts enhances Trump's immunity claim in this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 00:26 IST
Trump Seeks Partial Pause in Classified Documents Case Following Supreme Court Ruling
Donald Trump

In a legal move on Friday, lawyers representing Donald Trump petitioned a U.S. judge to partially pause the criminal case alleging the former president mishandled classified documents. This request follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating that presidents possess broad immunity for official actions.

The Republican presidential candidate claims the Supreme Court decision, which grants him broad immunity in a case involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election, strengthens his argument for immunity in the classified documents case.

Advocating for the pause, Trump's legal team stated in their court filing that the action is essential to 'minimize the adverse consequences to the institution of the presidency arising from this unconstitutional investigation and prosecution.'

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024