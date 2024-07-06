Trump Seeks Partial Pause in Classified Documents Case Following Supreme Court Ruling

In a legal move on Friday, lawyers representing Donald Trump petitioned a U.S. judge to partially pause the criminal case alleging the former president mishandled classified documents. This request follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating that presidents possess broad immunity for official actions.

The Republican presidential candidate claims the Supreme Court decision, which grants him broad immunity in a case involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election, strengthens his argument for immunity in the classified documents case.

Advocating for the pause, Trump's legal team stated in their court filing that the action is essential to 'minimize the adverse consequences to the institution of the presidency arising from this unconstitutional investigation and prosecution.'