Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Emerges After Assassination Attempt: Political Polarisation Intensifies

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public appearance on Friday since a shocking assassination attempt in May. Fico, who was shot four times at close range, spoke during an evening ceremony for Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a Slovak public holiday.

The incident occurred when Fico, a four-time leftist prime minister re-elected last September, was greeting supporters in Handlova. The 71-year-old assailant, Juraj C., was detained and charged with attempted premeditated murder, which was later escalated to a terrorist attack. This attempt on Fico's life has underscored Slovakia's deeply polarized political climate.

In early June, Fico released a video on Facebook identifying his attacker as an opposition activist, yet expressed no hatred towards him. Critics argue that Fico's return to power could undermine the rule of law and media freedom, straining Slovakia's relationships with its EU and NATO allies. The government has faced protests and altercations with mainstream media, further escalating tensions.