Senator Warner's Push to Urge Biden to Exit Presidential Race Gains Traction

U.S. Senator Mark Warner is orchestrating efforts to convene a coalition of Democratic senators to persuade President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, following a shaky debate performance last week, according to the Washington Post.

Warner, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been in contact with several Democratic senators about a potential meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's campaign, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Despite criticism, Biden remains committed to continuing his campaign.

To date, Warner has refrained from making any public remarks concerning Biden's debate showing against former President Donald Trump. No sitting Democratic senator has openly advocated for Biden to step aside. When questioned, a spokesperson for Warner neither confirmed nor denied these efforts but acknowledged that Warner, like many, views this as a critical time for Biden's campaign.