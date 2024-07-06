Left Menu

Senator Warner's Push to Urge Biden to Exit Presidential Race Gains Traction

U.S. Senator Mark Warner is trying to gather Democratic senators to urge President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race following his performance in the recent debate. Citing unnamed sources, Warner is organizing a meeting to discuss this move. No Democratic senator has publicly called for Biden's withdrawal yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 01:47 IST
Senator Warner's Push to Urge Biden to Exit Presidential Race Gains Traction

U.S. Senator Mark Warner is orchestrating efforts to convene a coalition of Democratic senators to persuade President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, following a shaky debate performance last week, according to the Washington Post.

Warner, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been in contact with several Democratic senators about a potential meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's campaign, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Despite criticism, Biden remains committed to continuing his campaign.

To date, Warner has refrained from making any public remarks concerning Biden's debate showing against former President Donald Trump. No sitting Democratic senator has openly advocated for Biden to step aside. When questioned, a spokesperson for Warner neither confirmed nor denied these efforts but acknowledged that Warner, like many, views this as a critical time for Biden's campaign.

