Biden Fights Back Amid Calls to Step Down After Shaky Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden is addressing concerns over his shaky debate performance, attributing it to a cold and exhaustion. Facing internal pressures to step down, Biden remains adamant about staying in the 2024 race, emphasizing his determination in multiple interviews and speeches.
Amid growing calls to step aside after a shaky debate performance, U.S. President Joe Biden has reasserted his commitment to the 2024 race. Speaking in an ABC News interview, Biden blamed his stumbling on a cold and exhaustion from European trips.
Biden made his case during a fiery speech in Madison, Wisconsin, against detractors from within his own party, many of whom are pushing for his exit. 'I was exhausted. It was a bad night,' he admitted, but pledged to 'fight on in the 2024 race.'
Despite his gaffe and internal party tensions, Biden maintains he has the stamina to run against Trump, leveraging a series of events and interviews to prove his capabilities.
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's Double Pitch: Rallying Christian and Black Voters Amid Crime Concerns
Donald Trump Granted Second Extension for Financial Disclosures
US Presidential Debate 2024: Donald Trump refuses to take responsibility for January 6 Capitol attack
Kamala Harris says Biden had 'slow start' in debate with Trump that sparked Democratic worries but had 'strong finish,' reports AP.
Kamala Harris Backs Biden's Debate Performance Amid Growing Concerns