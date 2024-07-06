Left Menu

Biden Fights Back Amid Calls to Step Down After Shaky Debate

U.S. President Joe Biden is addressing concerns over his shaky debate performance, attributing it to a cold and exhaustion. Facing internal pressures to step down, Biden remains adamant about staying in the 2024 race, emphasizing his determination in multiple interviews and speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 05:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 05:52 IST
Joe Biden

Amid growing calls to step aside after a shaky debate performance, U.S. President Joe Biden has reasserted his commitment to the 2024 race. Speaking in an ABC News interview, Biden blamed his stumbling on a cold and exhaustion from European trips.

Biden made his case during a fiery speech in Madison, Wisconsin, against detractors from within his own party, many of whom are pushing for his exit. 'I was exhausted. It was a bad night,' he admitted, but pledged to 'fight on in the 2024 race.'

Despite his gaffe and internal party tensions, Biden maintains he has the stamina to run against Trump, leveraging a series of events and interviews to prove his capabilities.

