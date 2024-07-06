Biden Holds Ground Despite Debate Fumble, Faces Growing Democratic Skepticism

In a high-stakes interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden stood firm on his chances of beating Donald Trump in the forthcoming election, despite visible concerns within his party about his debated performance. Biden, at 81, attributed his shaky showing during a CNN debate on June 27 to exhaustion and poor preparation.

Speaking with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Biden reiterated his qualifications while dismissing the accuracy of recent polls favoring Trump. The interview, recorded in Madison, Wisconsin, scrutinized Biden's preparedness for another term, amid growing dissent among elected Democrats.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett and other party members have expressed doubts, escalating calls for Biden to step aside. Despite the skepticism, Biden remains resolved, emphasizing his record of achievements while grappling with the party's uneasy outlook on his candidacy.