Left Menu

Biden Holds Ground Despite Debate Fumble, Faces Growing Democratic Skepticism

During a closely-watched ABC News interview, President Joe Biden remained confident about defeating Donald Trump in the upcoming election, despite concerns from Democrats regarding his faltering debate performance. Biden emphasized his accomplishments and dismissed polls as inaccurate, but skepticism among Democratic leaders persisted, questioning his ability to serve another term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 07:53 IST
Biden Holds Ground Despite Debate Fumble, Faces Growing Democratic Skepticism
Joe Biden

In a high-stakes interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden stood firm on his chances of beating Donald Trump in the forthcoming election, despite visible concerns within his party about his debated performance. Biden, at 81, attributed his shaky showing during a CNN debate on June 27 to exhaustion and poor preparation.

Speaking with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Biden reiterated his qualifications while dismissing the accuracy of recent polls favoring Trump. The interview, recorded in Madison, Wisconsin, scrutinized Biden's preparedness for another term, amid growing dissent among elected Democrats.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett and other party members have expressed doubts, escalating calls for Biden to step aside. Despite the skepticism, Biden remains resolved, emphasizing his record of achievements while grappling with the party's uneasy outlook on his candidacy.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024