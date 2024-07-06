President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to NATO, cautioning that increased military support for Ukraine could trigger a nuclear conflict with Russia. As the tide of the war turns in Moscow's favor, Putin emphasized that while nuclear weapons are not necessary for victory, their use should not be ruled out if Russia's sovereignty is threatened.

Putin's warning comes amid NATO's efforts to bolster Ukraine's forces, hinting at a perilous new phase in the conflict. Russian military drills and tactical nuclear exercises with Belarus underscore the Kremlin's readiness to escalate its nuclear posture if necessary.

The stakes are high, as NATO and Western countries contemplate the extent of their involvement, balancing on a precarious tightrope with potential global consequences. Experts worry that escalating actions could eventually lead to a catastrophic miscalculation.

