Left Menu

Putin's Stark Warning to NATO: The Nuclear Stakes in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO against escalating military support for Ukraine, suggesting that it could lead to a nuclear conflict with Russia. Despite Moscow's recent successes, Putin reiterated that nuclear options remain on the table, highlighting the tense and dangerous phase the conflict has reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:16 IST
Putin's Stark Warning to NATO: The Nuclear Stakes in Ukraine
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to NATO, cautioning that increased military support for Ukraine could trigger a nuclear conflict with Russia. As the tide of the war turns in Moscow's favor, Putin emphasized that while nuclear weapons are not necessary for victory, their use should not be ruled out if Russia's sovereignty is threatened.

Putin's warning comes amid NATO's efforts to bolster Ukraine's forces, hinting at a perilous new phase in the conflict. Russian military drills and tactical nuclear exercises with Belarus underscore the Kremlin's readiness to escalate its nuclear posture if necessary.

The stakes are high, as NATO and Western countries contemplate the extent of their involvement, balancing on a precarious tightrope with potential global consequences. Experts worry that escalating actions could eventually lead to a catastrophic miscalculation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024