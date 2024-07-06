Jordan Bardella: The Rising Star Transcending France's Far-Right Boundaries

Jordan Bardella has helped steer France's far-right National Rally (RN) toward its first real chance of power, the rapidly emerging fresh face of a party that has sought to clean up its image and widen its appeal in recent years.

Bardella, 28, owes his initial ascent to a long-shot bet by Marine Le Pen, who was looking to breathe new life into her party when she made Bardella, then an unknown 23-year-old, the lead candidate of the RN's 2019 European election ticket. The gamble has paid off.

Bardella, now the RN's leader, would become France's youngest prime minister if the RN wins a majority in Sunday's run-off parliamentary vote. Opinion polls show that majority is unlikely, and he has called that a condition to accepting the premiership. But the party still appears set to win most votes and Bardella is widely seen as a potential future prime minister if the RN stays in the ascendancy.

