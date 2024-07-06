Left Menu

Jordan Bardella: The Rising Star Transcending France's Far-Right Boundaries

Jordan Bardella, at just 28, has emerged as the new leader steering France's far-right National Rally (RN) toward potential political power. His ascent, supported by Marine Le Pen, has transformed the RN's image while drawing in new voter segments. Despite challenges, Bardella remains a pivotal figure in his party's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:30 IST
Jordan Bardella: The Rising Star Transcending France's Far-Right Boundaries
Jordan Bardella

Jordan Bardella has helped steer France's far-right National Rally (RN) toward its first real chance of power, the rapidly emerging fresh face of a party that has sought to clean up its image and widen its appeal in recent years.

Bardella, 28, owes his initial ascent to a long-shot bet by Marine Le Pen, who was looking to breathe new life into her party when she made Bardella, then an unknown 23-year-old, the lead candidate of the RN's 2019 European election ticket. The gamble has paid off.

Bardella, now the RN's leader, would become France's youngest prime minister if the RN wins a majority in Sunday's run-off parliamentary vote. Opinion polls show that majority is unlikely, and he has called that a condition to accepting the premiership. But the party still appears set to win most votes and Bardella is widely seen as a potential future prime minister if the RN stays in the ascendancy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024