Political Allegations Ignite Tension in Assam as Election Day Nears
The BJP accused Congress of using fake documents to make baseless allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife ahead of the state assembly elections. Congress claimed she holds multiple passports and the CM concealed these details in his affidavit, charges dismissed by BJP as politically motivated.
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In a heated political scandal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of leveraging fabricated documents to level false allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. The BJP insists this move by Congress aims to mislead voters ahead of the crucial state assembly elections.
The controversy erupted after Congress alleged the Chief Minister's wife possessed passports from three countries and that Sarma concealed crucial information in his election affidavit. At a recent press conference, Congress representative Pawan Khera presented purported evidence to back these claims, urging the Election Commission to disqualify Sarma's nomination.
However, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi dismissed these allegations as a desperate bid to sway election outcomes. Highlighting discrepancies in the presented documents, Trivedi accused Congress of malicious intent. Meanwhile, Sarma has announced plans to file defamation suits against Khera, labeling the allegations as politically motivated lies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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