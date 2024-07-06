Left Menu

Putin Congratulates Pezeshkian on Iranian Presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian for his election as the new president of Iran. Putin expressed hopes for constructive bilateral cooperation and regional security. Pezeshkian has vowed to open Iran to global engagement and provide freedoms for the Iranian people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the new president of Iran, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Saturday.

"I hope that your activities as president will contribute to further building up constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of simplifying regional security and stability," the statement said.

Pezeshkian has pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver the freedoms its people have yearned for.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

