Saudi Leaders Laud New Iranian President's Election, Signal Hope for Deeper Relations
Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations. This follows a March 2023 China-brokered agreement aimed at re-establishing relations after years of rivalry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST
Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince have extended their congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian following his election as Iran's president, according to the state news agency SPA.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and serving mutual interests, as quoted by SPA. This comes in the wake of the landmark China-brokered deal in March 2023 that aimed to mend the years-long rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Officials from both nations have since engaged in continuous talks to further strengthen their ties.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: The Growing Risk of a Wider Middle East Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Iran, Hezbollah, and the Risk of a Wider Middle Eastern Conflict
Growing Tensions: Middle East Conflict Poised to Spill into Lebanon
German FM Urges Iran to Prevent Middle East Escalation
80% of Math Teachers in India and Middle East Struggle with Basic Concepts