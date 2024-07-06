Saudi Leaders Laud New Iranian President's Election, Signal Hope for Deeper Relations

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince have extended their congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian following his election as Iran's president, according to the state news agency SPA.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and serving mutual interests, as quoted by SPA. This comes in the wake of the landmark China-brokered deal in March 2023 that aimed to mend the years-long rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Officials from both nations have since engaged in continuous talks to further strengthen their ties.

