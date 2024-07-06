Left Menu

Saudi Leaders Laud New Iranian President's Election, Signal Hope for Deeper Relations

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations. This follows a March 2023 China-brokered agreement aimed at re-establishing relations after years of rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST
Saudi Leaders Laud New Iranian President's Election, Signal Hope for Deeper Relations

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince have extended their congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian following his election as Iran's president, according to the state news agency SPA.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and serving mutual interests, as quoted by SPA. This comes in the wake of the landmark China-brokered deal in March 2023 that aimed to mend the years-long rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Officials from both nations have since engaged in continuous talks to further strengthen their ties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024