Hungary Cancels Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Germany Due to Technical Reasons

Hungary has cancelled a scheduled foreign ministers' meeting with Germany in Budapest due to technical reasons. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry attributed the change to an adjustment in the minister's calendar. The cancellation comes amid tensions following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has sparked concerns among EU leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has cancelled a foreign ministers meeting with Germany originally scheduled for Monday in Budapest due to technical reasons, according to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry on Saturday. The ministry cited an unforeseen change in the minister's calendar and expressed hopes to reschedule the visit in the near future.

The German Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at the cancellation and emphasized the need for a 'serious and honest' discussion following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Orban's meeting with Putin marked the first interaction of an EU leader with the Russian President in Moscow since April 2022, shortly after the Ukraine invasion. The meeting has raised concerns among EU leaders who caution against appeasing Moscow, noting that Orban does not represent the EU's stance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

