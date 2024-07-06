Sunita Kejriwal Alleges Deep Political Conspiracy Against Arvind Kejriwal in ED Case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, claims he is a victim of a political conspiracy, arrested by the ED over false witness statements. She urges public support for her husband and alleges that the change in TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy's statement was due to pressure from his son's arrest and subsequent bail.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has alleged that her husband is the victim of a 'deep political conspiracy' orchestrated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on a false statement from a witness.
In a video message, she asserted that the ED arrested Kejriwal due to a statement by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). Sunita Kejriwal appealed for public support, portraying her husband as an honest and patriotic leader targeted unfairly.
She claimed that MSR modified his statement to the ED following his son's arrest and denial of bail. According to her, MSR's initial statement about a meeting with Kejriwal on land for a charitable trust was altered under pressure. Sunita Kejriwal alleged that after the change in MSR's statement, his son was granted bail. She further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to dismantle the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through agencies like the ED and CBI.
