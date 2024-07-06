Left Menu

Bihar's Pride: Kanishka Narayan's Victory in UK Parliamentary Elections

Kanishka Narayan, originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has made his community proud by winning a seat in the UK parliamentary elections as a Labour Party MP. His family in India celebrates his success, recalling his early years. The Labour Party's favorable stance towards India adds to their joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:05 IST
The UK parliamentary elections may have disappointed a lot of Indians over Rishi Sunak losing power, but a north Bihar town is celebrating the success of a son of the soil.

Kanishka Narayan, a Labour Party MP who has returned to power after a decade and a half, hails from Muzaffarpur, about 70 km from the state capital.

'The mood is upbeat in our housing complex, where many distinctly remember having seen Kanishka as a toddler,' said Jayant Kumar, Director of the Shri Krishna Law College.

Jayant's younger brother, Santosh, is the father of the 33-year-old MP representing Vale of Glamorgan, who transitioned to politics after a career in the British civil services.

'We hail from a village in Goraul block of adjoining Vaishali district. A passion for law runs in our blood. Our late father, Krishna Kumar, founded the law college here,' said the proud uncle.

He recalled Kanishka was born in Muzaffarpur and studied there till class III, before moving to Delhi and subsequently to Cardiff. His parents, Chetana Sinha and Santosh Kumar, worked as solicitors in the UK, said Kumar.

'We anticipate better relations between the UK and India given the Labour Party's favorable stance towards our country and migrants living in Britain. It's gratifying that a family member will contribute,' he said.

Kumar expressed excitement about meeting his nephew in a new role. 'The UK has always felt like a second home. I spent four years as a student in Wales. My daughter and son-in-law live there. It feels like an extended family,' he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

