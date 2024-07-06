Parliament Budget Session Set from July 22 to August 12; Union Budget on July 23

The budget session of Parliament is scheduled from July 22 to August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2024-25 on July 23.

This session marks the first comprehensive gathering of Parliament after new members were sworn in during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which took place from June 24 to July 2 following the general election results. 'The Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from July 22 to August 12 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). The Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23, 2024,' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju announced in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

The initial budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its new term holds significant weight, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicating that the third term would be a period of bold decision-making. The first session after the 18th Lok Sabha's formation was turbulent, marked by clashes between the opposition and the government over various issues, including the NEET-UG examination row.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses on June 27, with motions of thanks for her address being adopted in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Modi also responded to the debate on the motion in both Houses.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured a third consecutive term in the recently concluded general elections. (ANI)

