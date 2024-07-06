Keir Starmer's Bold First Moves as British PM: From New Cabinet to NATO Summit Plans
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held his first Cabinet meeting and introduced Mission Delivery Boards to achieve his government's objectives. Addressing the nation, Starmer emphasized action over words and outlined plans for revitalizing the National Health Service (NHS). He also discussed upcoming tours across the UK and an impending NATO summit visit.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has officially set his government into motion by presiding over his first Cabinet meeting and introducing 'Mission Delivery Boards' to spearhead the transformative changes promised during the election campaign. Newly-appointed British Indian Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is among those tasked with driving these changes.
Following the Cabinet meeting, Starmer addressed the public from 10 Downing Street, outlining his administration's priorities, including fixing the 'broken' National Health Service (NHS). 'We will be judged on actions, not words,' he asserted.
Starmer, 61, also revealed his immediate international engagement plans, including discussions with world leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a tour for the NATO summit in Washington. The new Labour leader will also tour the UK, visiting Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, emphasizing a mandate to govern all corners of the United Kingdom.
