Sunita Kejriwal Claims Husband Victim of Political Conspiracy
Sunita Kejriwal alleges her husband, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is caught in a deep political conspiracy. Following his arrest by the ED based on allegedly false statements, she urges public support to ensure educated and honest individuals continue to join politics. The accusations involve conflicting statements made by TDP MP MS Reddy.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleged on Saturday that her husband is a victim of a deep political conspiracy. In a video message post-Lok Sabha results, she called for public backing, warning that without it, no educated and honest person would want to join politics.
According to Sunita, Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case was based on a false statement by TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). Initially, MSR claimed his meeting with Kejriwal was about land for a charitable trust but later changed his statement, Sunita alleged.
Sunita claimed the charges are fabricated and politically motivated, aiming to eliminate Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP responded, dismissing her claims and accusing her of casting aspersions on the judiciary.
