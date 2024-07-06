Punjab BJP Chief Criticizes CM Mann for Law and Order Deterioration

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar has expressed profound concern over the state's deteriorating law and order situation, attributing it to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's callous attitude towards governance. Jakhar claimed Punjab is experiencing a spike in violence and hate crimes due to Mann's negligence.

Addressing the media after visiting Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar at DMC, Jakhar criticized CM Mann for prioritizing a by-poll campaign in Jalandhar over public safety. Jakhar underscored that law and order should be the top priority for any government, but Mann's inept governance is allowing unchecked violence in Punjab.

The recent brutal attack on Thapar, according to Jakhar, reflects a pattern of increasing violent crimes in Punjab, referencing the fatal attacks on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri and Prabhakar in the past months. He demanded urgent intervention and criticized the AAP leadership's ineffectiveness.

Jakhar emphasized that no one in Punjab feels safe except for the CM's family, who are heavily guarded at the public's expense. He warned that the Chief Minister must take immediate action to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, or face the people's wrath for compromising Punjab's cultural tolerance.

