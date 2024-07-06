Bolsonaro's Rally: A Catalyst for Conservative Unity in Brazil

Former Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro spearheaded a rally on Saturday to garner support for conservative candidates in this year's municipal elections, projecting his influence ahead of the 2026 presidential race. A crowd of 3,500 chanted, "We want Bolsonaro back," despite his ban from elected office until 2030 due to attacks on democracy.

The CPAC Brasil 2024 event, held at Balneario Camboriu in Southern Brazil, marked the first major opposition rally for local mayoral elections in October. Councilwoman Fernanda Abati from Porto Alegre declared, "We will bring Bolsonaro back. This political war begins in the local town councils."

With participation from Argentina's President Javier Milei and former Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, the event underscored a regional conservative alignment. Former environment minister Ricardo Salles emphasized its importance in uniting conservatives with a liberal economic view to discuss Brazil's right-wing future.

Despite losing re-election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and facing investigations, Bolsonaro remains influential, leveraging social media and drawing crowds backed by his right-wing Liberal Party. Political analyst Guilherme Casaroes noted the event aims to make Brazil a hub for far-right coordination, akin to Florida's role for former President Trump.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)