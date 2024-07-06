Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Austria Visit: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has spotlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Austria as a significant milestone. This marks Modi’s first visit to Austria and the first Indian prime ministerial visit in 41 years. The visit coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and aims to discuss geopolitical challenges and bilateral cooperation.

In a noteworthy diplomatic development, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming maiden visit to Austria as a "significant milestone."

The visit aligns with 75 years of Austria-India diplomatic relations and will provide a platform to discuss closer cooperation on multiple geopolitical challenges. Modi's visit to Austria on July 9 and 10, following his Moscow trip, marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over four decades.

"I eagerly await welcoming @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy, to Vienna next week. This visit marks a special honour, being the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years, and signifies a key milestone in our 75-year-long diplomatic relationship," stated Nehammer via his X handle.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had outlined Modi's travel itinerary earlier, highlighting that he will meet both President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Nehammer. Additionally, Modi and Nehammer will engage with business leaders from both nations to explore economic collaboration.

