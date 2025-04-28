Gaza Under Siege: Life Amidst Conflict and Scarcity

The Gaza Strip is grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis as Israel continues its relentless military campaign, decimating the city of Rafah to enforce a buffer zone. The blockade, ongoing for nearly two months, has left 2.3 million people without food and medical supplies, causing widespread desperation.

Residents describe a haunting landscape of devastation, with continuous explosions heard throughout the area. The Israeli military's proposed 'humanitarian zone' adds to fears of forced confinement, akin to a concentration camp. Meanwhile, talks facilitated by Qatar and Egypt to renew a ceasefire have yet to yield results.

The scarcity of resources is forcing Gazans to turn to extreme survival measures, like foraging for wild plants and catching turtles for food. As civilian casualties mount, international agencies warn of impending mass hunger and disease. Amidst these struggles, the conflict, since October 2023, continues to extract a devastating toll on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)