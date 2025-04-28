Left Menu

India Gears Up for National Manufacturing Mission

The Indian government has initiated the National Manufacturing Mission to boost its 'Make in India' campaign. An inter-ministerial committee led by Niti Aayog CEO is forming the framework. The mission aims to enhance competitiveness, efficiency, and innovation in the manufacturing sector across MSMEs and larger industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:49 IST
India Gears Up for National Manufacturing Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has established an inter-ministerial committee to draft the outline of the National Manufacturing Mission, a strategic initiative announced in the February Budget to boost the 'Make in India' program, according to official sources.

Led by Niti Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam, the committee is undertaking extensive consultations with stakeholders, including states and domestic industry players, to shape the mission's framework. The initiative, set to support various industries, revolves around key areas such as business ease, a future-ready workforce, MSME sector vitality, technology access, and product quality.

By increasing the manufacturing sector's GDP contribution from its current 16-17%, the mission aspires to improve competitiveness, drive innovation, and integrate Indian manufacturing into global supply chains, positioning India as a formidable manufacturing hub on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025