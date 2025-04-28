India Gears Up for National Manufacturing Mission

The Indian government has established an inter-ministerial committee to draft the outline of the National Manufacturing Mission, a strategic initiative announced in the February Budget to boost the 'Make in India' program, according to official sources.

Led by Niti Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam, the committee is undertaking extensive consultations with stakeholders, including states and domestic industry players, to shape the mission's framework. The initiative, set to support various industries, revolves around key areas such as business ease, a future-ready workforce, MSME sector vitality, technology access, and product quality.

By increasing the manufacturing sector's GDP contribution from its current 16-17%, the mission aspires to improve competitiveness, drive innovation, and integrate Indian manufacturing into global supply chains, positioning India as a formidable manufacturing hub on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)