Biden Faces Mounting Pressure from Democrats to End Re-Election Campaign

U.S. President Joe Biden faces increasing calls from within his party to step aside in the upcoming presidential election due to concerns about his capability to defeat Donald Trump. Despite pressure from Democratic lawmakers and donors, Biden remains defiant, refusing to abandon his re-election campaign.

Facing increasing calls from fellow Democrats to end his re-election campaign, U.S. President Joe Biden showed no intention of stepping aside on Saturday. Despite significant public pressure, including from influential donors and Democratic lawmakers, Biden remains steadfast in his decision to run.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Biden dismissed the notion that party leaders could convince him to stand down, stating only the 'Lord Almighty' could dissuade him. The president held a routine call with his campaign co-chairs even as internal party dissent grew.

On the congressional front, Representative Angie Craig became the first House Democrat from a battleground district to publicly call for Biden to relent. Two separate letters are circulating among House Democrats urging him to step aside, with a virtual meeting scheduled by Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday to discuss the way forward.

Biden's remaining time in Wilmington, Delaware, was without public events on Saturday, but Sunday promises a busy schedule with campaign stops in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Despite mounting concerns, Biden expressed his determination to remain in the race during a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

Recent polls show a tightening race with Donald Trump, although a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll showed Biden only trailing by 2 percentage points in battleground states. Even as Democratic worries grow, Vice President Kamala Harris and other supporters remain publicly supportive of Biden's candidacy.

