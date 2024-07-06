Devastating Russian Strikes Plunge Northern Ukraine into Darkness

Overnight Russian strikes have plunged over 100,000 households into darkness in northern Ukraine, with significant damage to energy infrastructure in the Sumy region, Ukrainian authorities reported on Saturday. The strikes also severed the water supply to Sumy's regional capital, creating further hardships for the local population.

Meanwhile, in the embattled Donetsk region, civilian casualties are on the rise. Russian shelling claimed 11 lives and injured 43 people, according to local governor Vadym Filashkin. The town of Selydove, located southeast of the focal city of Pokrovsk, faced severe attacks and fatalities.

Adding to the tragic toll, Ukrainian forces and citizens mourned the death of British combat medic Peter Fouché, who died in combat. Fouché had been a key figure in delivering critical supplies and aiding evacuations since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

