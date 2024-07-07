Left Menu

Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters Amid Political Aspirations

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addressed conservative supporters in Southern Brazil, expressing hopes for Donald Trump's return to the White House and rallying support for local elections. Bolsonaro's event highlighted the coordination of right-wing figures across the hemisphere, despite his ban from elected office until 2030.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addressed a rally of conservative supporters in Southern Brazil, citing international gains by the right in countries like Italy and France. He expressed the hope that former U.S. President Donald Trump would return to office in November, drawing cheers from the 3,500-strong crowd at the CPAC Brasil 2024 event.

The rally aimed to galvanize support for Bolsonaro's party candidates in upcoming municipal elections and project his influence ahead of the 2026 presidential race. Many attendees chanted for Bolsonaro's return to power despite his election ban until 2030. Speakers criticized Brazil's current leftist government, advocating pro-life and anti-drug policies.

Former environment minister Ricardo Salles and Chilean right-wing politician Jose Antonio Kast addressed the rally, emphasizing the importance of uniting conservatives. Despite being under investigation, Bolsonaro maintains significant support, fueling right-wing movements funded by his Liberal Party. Political analysts note the event's potential to position Brazil as a hub for far-right coordination.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

