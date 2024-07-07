Left Menu

Biden Faces Mounting Pressure From Democrats Over Re-election Campaign

As President Joe Biden faces rising pressures from within his party to bow out of the re-election race, he remains resolute in his bid for another term. Amid concerns about his ability to defeat Donald Trump, tensions mount within Congress and among key Democratic figures and donors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 04:42 IST
Biden Faces Mounting Pressure From Democrats Over Re-election Campaign
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden is encountering increasing calls from Democrats to end his re-election campaign. Showing no signs of conceding, Biden's recent appearances revealed his determination to stay in the race, despite growing skepticism about his capacity to win against Donald Trump.

Biden, 81, faces a critical week as he balances pressures from congressional Democrats while hosting a pivotal NATO summit. Lawmakers are expected to amplify their demands as they return from recess. House Representative Angie Craig has openly urged Biden to step aside, reflecting a broader unease among key party members.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, viewed as a potential successor, strengthens Biden's campaign efforts by engaging pivotal demographics. Biden continues to campaign actively, despite mixed public reactions and emerging polls, demonstrating a narrow lead for Trump in battleground states.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024