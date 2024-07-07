Biden Faces Mounting Pressure From Democrats Over Re-election Campaign
As President Joe Biden faces rising pressures from within his party to bow out of the re-election race, he remains resolute in his bid for another term. Amid concerns about his ability to defeat Donald Trump, tensions mount within Congress and among key Democratic figures and donors.
President Joe Biden is encountering increasing calls from Democrats to end his re-election campaign. Showing no signs of conceding, Biden's recent appearances revealed his determination to stay in the race, despite growing skepticism about his capacity to win against Donald Trump.
Biden, 81, faces a critical week as he balances pressures from congressional Democrats while hosting a pivotal NATO summit. Lawmakers are expected to amplify their demands as they return from recess. House Representative Angie Craig has openly urged Biden to step aside, reflecting a broader unease among key party members.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, viewed as a potential successor, strengthens Biden's campaign efforts by engaging pivotal demographics. Biden continues to campaign actively, despite mixed public reactions and emerging polls, demonstrating a narrow lead for Trump in battleground states.
