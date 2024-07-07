Biden Faces Mounting Pressure From Democrats Over Re-election Campaign

President Joe Biden is encountering increasing calls from Democrats to end his re-election campaign. Showing no signs of conceding, Biden's recent appearances revealed his determination to stay in the race, despite growing skepticism about his capacity to win against Donald Trump.

Biden, 81, faces a critical week as he balances pressures from congressional Democrats while hosting a pivotal NATO summit. Lawmakers are expected to amplify their demands as they return from recess. House Representative Angie Craig has openly urged Biden to step aside, reflecting a broader unease among key party members.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, viewed as a potential successor, strengthens Biden's campaign efforts by engaging pivotal demographics. Biden continues to campaign actively, despite mixed public reactions and emerging polls, demonstrating a narrow lead for Trump in battleground states.

