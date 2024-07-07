Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit: A Mission for Peace and Support

Rahul Gandhi plans to visit Manipur to interact with violence-affected people in Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Imphal districts. The visit aims to highlight his commitment to peace and support for the residents. High-level Congress leaders, including state-in-charge Girish Chodankar, discussed the itinerary and security measures for the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-07-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Manipur on Monday to engage with victims of recent violence in Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Imphal districts. This visit marks his ongoing commitment to supporting the residents and striving for peace in the northeastern state.

High-level meetings led by Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra and AICC state-in-charge Girish Chodankar took place on Sunday to finalize the visit's details. Gandhi's schedule includes visiting multiple relief camps and interacting with affected families.

Security measures have been intensified in anticipation of Gandhi's visit, with Congress leaders expressing gratitude for his continued focus on the region. This will be Gandhi's first visit to Manipur post the Lok Sabha elections, wherein Congress won both state constituencies.

