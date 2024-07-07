Left Menu

France on the Cliff-Edge: Parliamentary Election Sparks Chaos

France held a parliamentary run-off election, with the far-right National Rally (RN) aiming for power but likely to fall short of a majority, leading to a potential hung parliament. This scenario poses risks of political instability and deadlock, severely impacting President Emmanuel Macron's authority and France's position in the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:38 IST
France on the Cliff-Edge: Parliamentary Election Sparks Chaos
AI Generated Representative Image

France voted on Sunday in a crucial parliamentary run-off election. The far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen, made a bid for power but is expected to fall short of a majority. This raises the prospect of a chaotic hung parliament, potentially diminishing President Emmanuel Macron's authority and leading to prolonged political instability.

Should the RN secure a majority, it would result in France's first far-right government since World War Two, sending shockwaves through the European Union. Voting closed at 6 p.m. in smaller towns and at 8 p.m. in larger cities, with initial projections from pollsters expected soon after.

Opinion polls indicate that while the RN is set to become a dominant force in the National Assembly, it is unlikely to reach the 289-seat majority required to appoint Jordan Bardella as Prime Minister. This comes as voters express frustration over Macron's handling of the cost of living crisis. Political violence has surged, with more than 50 physical assaults reported during the campaign.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024