France on the Cliff-Edge: Parliamentary Election Sparks Chaos

France voted on Sunday in a crucial parliamentary run-off election. The far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen, made a bid for power but is expected to fall short of a majority. This raises the prospect of a chaotic hung parliament, potentially diminishing President Emmanuel Macron's authority and leading to prolonged political instability.

Should the RN secure a majority, it would result in France's first far-right government since World War Two, sending shockwaves through the European Union. Voting closed at 6 p.m. in smaller towns and at 8 p.m. in larger cities, with initial projections from pollsters expected soon after.

Opinion polls indicate that while the RN is set to become a dominant force in the National Assembly, it is unlikely to reach the 289-seat majority required to appoint Jordan Bardella as Prime Minister. This comes as voters express frustration over Macron's handling of the cost of living crisis. Political violence has surged, with more than 50 physical assaults reported during the campaign.

