France's Political Crossroads: High Voter Turnout Marks Pivotal Parliamentary Election
France witnessed a significant spike in voter turnout for its parliamentary run-off election. The far-right National Rally (RN) is poised to emerge as the dominant force but may fall short of an absolute majority. A hung parliament could undermine President Macron's authority, introducing a period of instability.
Should the RN secure a majority, it would establish France's first far-right government since World War Two, raising concerns across the European Union. By midday, turnout had reached 26.3%, up from 18.99% during the same period in 2022.
However, President Emmanuel Macron faces a potential hung parliament, which could significantly weaken his authority and signal a period of prolonged instability. The election comes amid rising political violence and a deepening cost-of-living crisis that has intensified voter discontent.
