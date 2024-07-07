France's Political Crossroads: High Voter Turnout Marks Pivotal Parliamentary Election

France saw a notable increase in voter turnout during Sunday's parliamentary run-off election, potentially marking a pivotal shift in the country's political landscape. The far-right National Rally (RN) is expected to gain the most seats but may fall short of an absolute majority, according to recent opinion polls.

Should the RN secure a majority, it would establish France's first far-right government since World War Two, raising concerns across the European Union. By midday, turnout had reached 26.3%, up from 18.99% during the same period in 2022.

However, President Emmanuel Macron faces a potential hung parliament, which could significantly weaken his authority and signal a period of prolonged instability. The election comes amid rising political violence and a deepening cost-of-living crisis that has intensified voter discontent.

