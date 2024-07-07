Left Menu

Yuriko Koike Secures Third Term as Tokyo Governor in Highly Watched Election

Yuriko Koike is projected to win reelection as Tokyo's governor for a third term, securing her position in one of Japan's most influential political posts. The election, featuring record candidates, was a critical test for Prime Minister Kishida's party. Koike pledged continued reforms and support for Tokyo residents.

  • Japan

Yuriko Koike is projected to win her reelection as governor of Tokyo, securing a third four-year term, according to exit polls by Japan's NHK national television.

Sunday's vote was also a critical test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party, which backed Koike, the first woman to lead Tokyo's government. Her victory alleviates pressure on Kishida's administration.

Koike's win is significant for Tokyo, a city of 13.5 million people with considerable political and cultural clout. Despite criticism and challenges from a record 55 candidates, including Renho, a liberal-leaning former lawmaker, Koike solidified her standing by promising continued reforms and support for Tokyo's residents.

