BJP Confident in Upcoming Haryana Assembly Polls, Claims Strong Performance Against Corruption

Satish Poonia, newly appointed in charge of BJP's Haryana affairs, claimed that the state witnessed high corruption during the previous Congress regime. With Haryana set to go to polls later this year, he asserted that the BJP government has made significant improvements and is united and strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:50 IST
Satish Poonia, newly appointed in charge of BJP's Haryana affairs, on Sunday accused the previous Congress regime of allowing corruption to thrive in the state. He argued that it was the BJP government that took a tough stand against the 'scourge' of corruption.

With Haryana slated for elections later this year, Poonia highlighted the divided leadership within the Congress party, stating they pose no challenge to the BJP. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls comfortably, citing the benefits the state has enjoyed under the BJP's double-engine government.

Emphasizing Haryana's history of rejecting the Congress, Poonia stressed that corruption was a significant issue during Congress rule. However, he praised the BJP's efforts since coming to power in 2014. He further added that the BJP organization in Haryana is strong and united, which will contribute to their success in the elections. Poonia concluded by saying that BJP is the strongest party in Haryana, compared to the internal turmoil within the Congress.

