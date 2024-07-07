Tripura Set for Historic First Kidney Transplant Amid CM's Encouragement

Chief Minister Manik Saha visited GB Pant Hospital on Sunday evening to evaluate preparations for Tripura's inaugural kidney transplant, set for Monday, July 8. This groundbreaking procedure will take place at the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala district.

During his visit, CM Saha, who also holds the Health Minister portfolio, engaged with both the kidney donor and recipient, offering encouragement and support. He also conferred with attending doctors and hospital officials to ensure all preparations were on track for this historic medical event.

Expressing confidence in the medical team's skills, Saha extended his best wishes for the successful completion of the procedure. He noted that this milestone highlights significant progress in Tripura's healthcare services.

Earlier, on National Doctor's Day and the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, CM Saha inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp in Agartala. The camp, organized by the Indian Medical Association at IMA House in Agartala, aimed to underline the commitment of doctors to public service.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister praised doctors for their relentless dedication, stating, 'Doctors work for people around the clock, and now they are donating blood to save lives. This will send a positive message to society.' He emphasized the importance of timely and effective healthcare services, treating it as a paramount responsibility.

