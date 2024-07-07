Left Menu

Tripura Set for Historic First Kidney Transplant Amid CM's Encouragement

CM Manik Saha visited GB Pant Hospital in Agartala to oversee preparations for the state's first kidney transplant. Scheduled for July 8, the event highlights Tripura's healthcare advancements. Saha also celebrated National Doctor's Day by inaugurating a blood donation camp, emphasizing doctors' dedication to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:28 IST
Tripura Set for Historic First Kidney Transplant Amid CM's Encouragement
Tripura CM Manik Saha assesses preparations for first-ever kidney transplantation in state (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Manik Saha visited GB Pant Hospital on Sunday evening to evaluate preparations for Tripura's inaugural kidney transplant, set for Monday, July 8. This groundbreaking procedure will take place at the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala district.

During his visit, CM Saha, who also holds the Health Minister portfolio, engaged with both the kidney donor and recipient, offering encouragement and support. He also conferred with attending doctors and hospital officials to ensure all preparations were on track for this historic medical event.

Expressing confidence in the medical team's skills, Saha extended his best wishes for the successful completion of the procedure. He noted that this milestone highlights significant progress in Tripura's healthcare services.

Earlier, on National Doctor's Day and the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, CM Saha inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp in Agartala. The camp, organized by the Indian Medical Association at IMA House in Agartala, aimed to underline the commitment of doctors to public service.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister praised doctors for their relentless dedication, stating, 'Doctors work for people around the clock, and now they are donating blood to save lives. This will send a positive message to society.' He emphasized the importance of timely and effective healthcare services, treating it as a paramount responsibility.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024